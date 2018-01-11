High street retailer Game Digital saw gross retail sales rise across the whole group during its peak holiday trading period, with margins lower but expected to level off as increased cost savings are targeted. Gross transaction values, a measure of total revenue before deferring the proportion for loyalty points, for the 23 weeks leading to 6 January increased 3.8% and was 5.2% higher for the peak period from 1 November to 6 January. UK retail GTV jumped 2.95% and Spanish retail GTV gained 6.3% ...

