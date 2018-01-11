Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005197/en/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Cascadia Windows Doors Introduces the Universal Series Source: Cascadia Windows Doors

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Achieves 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Rating Source: Fifth Third

ZURICH -- RepRisk Wins Third Successive Tender Issued by the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global's Council on Ethics Source: RepRisk

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Publishes 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

NEW YORK -- The Church Pension Fund Invests in $75 Million Off-Grid Solar and Financial Access Senior Debt Fund Source: The Church Pension Fund

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Approves CCL Capital as a Sub-Advisor for Impact Investments in Emerging Europe Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005197/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600