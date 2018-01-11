

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production grew for the second successive month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent month-over-month in November, following a 3.2 percent rebound in October, which was revised up from 2.5 percent.



Production in the mechanical engineering industry grew the most by 8.0 percent over the month, followed by chemical industry and oil refineries with 7.1 percent spike.



On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 1.2 percent in November.



