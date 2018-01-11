Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Steelcase's EPS Met Expectations

Stock Monitor: Herman Miller Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 24, 2017, Steelcase's total revenues decreased 1.8% to $772.1 million from $786.5 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue was below analysts' expectations of $780.73 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 3.9% to $251.8 million from $261.9 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 70 basis points to 32.6% of revenue from 33.3% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 29.5% to $38.5 million from $54.6 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 190 basis points to 5% of revenue from 6.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Steelcase's EBT decreased 31.2% to $37.7 million from $54.8 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 210 basis points to 4.9% of revenue from 7% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Steelcase's net income decreased 39% to $25.7 million, from $41.2 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 35.3% to $0.22, from $0.34 in the same period last year. The diluted EPS was in-line with analysts' expectation of $0.22.

Steelcase's Segments Update

Americas - During Q3 FY18, the Americas segment's revenue decreased 4.1% to $552.8 million from $576.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 5.3% to $185 million from $195.4 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 20.3% to $47.6 million from $59.7 million in Q3 FY17.

Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) - During Q3 FY18, the EMEA segment's revenue increased 4.1 % to $141.1 million from $135.5 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 3.2% to $39.2 million from $40.5 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss was $3.3 million compared to operating income of $2.7 million in Q3 FY17.

Other - During Q3 FY18, the Company's Other segment's revenue increased 5.2% to $78.2 million from $74.3 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 6.2% to $27.6 million from $26.0 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 16.1% to $2.6 million from $3.1 million in Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 24, 2017, Steelcase's cash and cash equivalents increased 23.8% to $244.1 million from $197.1 million on February 24, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt less current maturities decreased 0.6% to $292.8 million from $294.6 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 13% to $347.5 million from $307.6 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 14% to $247.1 million from $216.8 million in Q4 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 10% to $93.6 million from $104.0 million in the same period last year.

On December 19, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1275 per share, to be paid on or before January 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company's expects revenue to be in the range of $740 million to $765 million and diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.14 to $0.18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Steelcase's stock ended the trading session flat at $15.15.

Volume traded for the day: 935.60 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 650.46 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.60%; and previous six-month period - up 8.99%

After yesterday's close, Steelcase's market cap was at $1.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.95.

The stock has a dividend yield 3.37%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Business Equipment industry.

