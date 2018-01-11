Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM

11 January 2018
EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity' or the "Company')
Result of AGM
The Board of Early Equity Plc is pleased to announce that at the Company's
Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
