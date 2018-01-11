sprite-preloader
11.01.2018 | 13:21
PR Newswire

Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM

11 January 2018

EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity' or the "Company')

Result of AGM

The Board of Early Equity Plc is pleased to announce that at the Company's

Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


