Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM

11 January 2018

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity' or the "Company')

Result of AGM

The Board of Early Equity Plc is pleased to announce that at the Company's

Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

