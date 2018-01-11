

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $681 million, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $604 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $10.25 billion. This was up from $9.45 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $681 Mln. vs. $604 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Revenue (Q4): $10.25 Bln vs. $9.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.80



