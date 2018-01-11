Global M2M/IoT Communications Market 2017-2022: Cellular M2M Subscribers Increased by 56% During 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The researcher estimates that the global number of cellular M2M subscribers increased by 56 percent during 2017 to reach 647.5 million at the end of the year.

Until 2022, the number of cellular M2M subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1 percent to reach 2.7 billion at the end of the period. This report covers in-depth the mobile operator perspective on the global M2M/IoT communications market. Get up to date with the latest trends from all main regions and vertical markets with this unique 170 page report.

The report estimates that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 56 percent during 2017 to reach 647.5 million. The accelerating growth is expected to take the global installed base to almost 1 billion at the end of 2018. By 2022, the researcher now projects that there will be 2.7 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide. "China is playing a key role in accelerating and transforming the global cellular IoT market", said Tobias Ryberg, senior analyst and author of the report.

The Chinese government has set a goal to connect 600 million devices to NB-IoT networks by 2020. NB-IoT will essentially replace 2G technology, which accounted for the bulk of the 150 million new cellular IoT connections added in the country in 2017. In the process, the cost of 4G-based cellular IoT chipsets and modules will fall dramatically, paving the way for a similar transition worldwide.

The report concludes that the developments will ultimately make 2G networks obsolete as different flavours of 4G will meet all cellular IoT use cases at lower cost and better performance. The next wave of cellular IoT adoption is focused on new vertical segments like smart cities and infrastructure, smart industrial supply chains and connected consumer products. The researcher believes the new wave will start in China, where government authorities and manufacturing companies will be first in the world to deploy connected devices using NB-IOT technology on a massive scale.

In the same way, embedded cellular IoT connectivity will be added to a wide number of consumer product categories. "The remarkable rise of the bike sharing industry illustrates how fast new technology can scale in the Chinese consumer market. In less than a year, tens of millions of connected bikes were launched into the streets of major cities", said Mr Ryberg. "The aftermath of the bike sharing frenzy does however underline an equally important point: IoT technology adds no value without a proper business case. The long-term winners in IoT will be those who combine scale and economic benefit

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1. Wide area networks for the Internet of Things



1.1. 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.1.1. 3GPP Release 13-Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT

1.1.2. 3GPP Release 14-IoT enhancements and V2X

1.1.3. 3GPP Release 15-The first 5G specifications

1.1.4. Network footprint

1.2. LPWA and satellite technologies

1.2.1. LoRa

1.2.2. Sigfox

1.2.3. Satellite networks

1.3. IoT networking platforms

1.3.1. IoT connectivity management platforms

1.3.2. SIM solutions and embedded UICC

1.4. International coverage and alliances

1.4.1. Roaming and international coverage

1.4.2. Mobile operator alliances



2. Europe



2.1. Regional market trends

2.2. Mobile operators

2.2.1. Vodafone

2.2.2. Deutsche Telekom

2.2.3. Telefnica

2.2.4. Orange

2.2.5. Telenor

2.2.6. 3 Group Europe

2.2.7. A1 Telekom Austria

2.2.8. Bouygues Telecom

2.2.9. BT Group

2.2.10. JT Group

2.2.11. KPN

2.2.12. Megafon

2.2.13. MTS

2.2.14. POST Luxembourg

2.2.15. Proximus

2.2.16. SFR

2.2.17. Telecom Italia

2.2.18. Telia Company

2.2.19. Tele2

2.2.20. UtilityConnect

2.3. IoT managed service providers

2.3.1. Arkessa

2.3.2. Com4

2.3.3. Cubic Telecom

2.3.4. EMnify

2.3.5. Eseye

2.3.6. Sierra Wireless

2.3.7. Stream Technologies

2.3.8. Telit

2.3.9. Wireless Logic

2.3.10. Others

2.4. LPWA networks

2.4.1. LoRa networks

2.4.2. Sigfox and network partners



3. The Americas



3.1. Regional market trends

3.2. Mobile operators

3.2.1. AT&T

3.2.2. Verizon

3.2.3. Sprint

3.2.4. T-Mobile USA

3.2.5. Rogers Communications

3.2.6. Bell Canada

3.2.7. Amrica Mvil

3.2.8. Vivo and Telefnica Latin America

3.2.9. Other mobile operators in Latin America

3.3. IoT managed service providers

3.3.1. Aeris Communications

3.3.2. KORE Wireless

3.3.3. Numerex

3.4. Satellite networks

3.4.1. Orbcomm

3.4.2. Inmarsat

3.4.3. Iridium

3.4.4. Globalstar

3.5. LPWA networks

3.5.1. LoRa networks

3.5.2. Sigfox and network partners



4. Asia-Pacific



4.1. Regional market trends

4.2. Mobile operators

4.2.1. China Mobile

4.2.2. China Unicom

4.2.3. China Telecom

4.2.4. Softbank

4.2.5. NTT Docomo

4.2.6. KDDI

4.2.7. SK Telecom

4.2.8. KT

4.2.9. Singtel

4.2.10. Telstra

4.3. IoT managed service providers

4.3.1. Soracom

4.3.2. Unlimit

4.4. LPWA networks



5. Middle East & Africa



5.1. Regional market trends

5.2. Mobile operators

5.2.1. Etisalat

5.2.2. FastNet

5.2.3. Ooredoo

5.2.4. MTN

5.2.5. Turkcell

5.2.6. Vodacom

5.2.7. Zain

5.3. LPWA networks



6. Market forecasts and trends



6.1. Geographic markets

6.2. Vertical markets

6.2.1. Connected cars reach an inflection point

6.2.2. Steady growth in the fleet management industry

6.2.3. Governments and utilities leverage IoT to address critical challenges

6.2.4. Industry 4.0 gains momentum

6.2.5. Redefining consumer experiences through connectivity

6.3. Technology trends

6.3.1. China's economic planning will make 2G obsolete by 2020

6.3.2. Global sunset for 2G/3G networks ahead

6.3.3. Network virtualisation decouples cellular IoT from physical infrastructure

6.4. Industry trends

6.4.1. China Mobile first to reach 100 million cellular IoT subscribers

6.4.2. IoT accounts for less than 1 percent of mobile operator revenues

6.4.3. IoT managed service providers focus on high-end segments and platforms



