Active-Investors: Free Research Report as BlackBerry's Reported Better Than Expected Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, BlackBerry's total revenues decreased 21.8% to $226 million from $289 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted revenue decreased 21.9% to $235 million from $301 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's adjusted revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $215.4 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's software and services revenue was $190 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 13% to $168 million from $193 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 750 basis points to 74.3% of revenue from 66.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross profit decreased 14.3% to $180 million from $210 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 980 basis points to 76.6% of revenue from 66.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 5.4% to $35 million from $37 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 300 basis points to 15% of revenue from 12% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating loss was $258 million compared to an operating loss of $114 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income increased 33.3% to $16 million from $12 million in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, BlackBerry's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $275 million compared to negative $118 million in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, BlackBerry's net loss was $275 million compared to a net loss of $117 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.52 compared to negative $0.22 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, BlackBerry's adjusted net income increased 77.8% to $16 million on a y-o-y basis from $9 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.03, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.0.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, BlackBerry's cash and cash equivalents decreased 27.9% to $529 million from $734 million as on February 28, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current maturities, increased 38.1% to $816 million from $591 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables decreased 18% to $164 million from $200 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 50.8% to $63 million from $128 million in Q4 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was positive $866 million compared to negative $242 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company's expects adjusted revenue to be in the range of $920 million - $950 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, BlackBerry's stock dropped 5.07%, ending the trading session at $13.67.

Volume traded for the day: 12.13 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.12 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 33.37%; previous three-month period - up 20.55%; past twelve-month period - up 91.99%; and year-to-date - up 22.38%

After yesterday's close, BlackBerry's market cap was at $7.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.27.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

