Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-PGE project ("Tamarack Project"), located in Minnesota, USA. The Tamarack Project comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project.

Talon and Kennecott Exploration Company ("KEX") have made certain amendments to the Exploration and Option Agreement and the Mining Venture Agreement to allow for a 2018 winter exploration program at the Tamarack Project.

More specifically, under the Mining Venture Agreement, KEX has proposed the following exploration program at the Tamarack Project: