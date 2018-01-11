OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2018) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC PINK: AKRFF), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, announces the appointment of Kristaps Ronka as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Ronka is an entrepreneur, investor and advisor. He co-founded AdParlor in 2007, a Toronto-based bootstrapped company that in 4 years became the leader in handling large Facebook Ad campaigns reaching a $100 million run rate.

In 2011, Kristaps was named in Inc.'s "Top 30 under 30" most promising young entrepreneurs for disrupting the industry with a visionary approach. AdParlor was acquired in 2011. Kristaps has since focused on advising and backing start-up companies that are solving important problems and building disruptive technologies from transportation to medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristaps to the Board of Directors," said Steve Levely, chief executive officer at Ackroo. "Kristaps brings a great mix of product, marketing, start-up and even capital markets experience to our board. As Ackroo begins to scale our business gaining key guidance from someone who has built a technology business from the ground up and continues to work with others in an advisory role is of great value to us. His experience in software development and product management will help guide us through the next phases of our product evolution."

"I am excited to be joining the Ackroo board at an inflection point for the Company," said Kristaps Ronka. "I look forward to helping Mr. Levely and the team continue to improve their product and processes during the next phases of their growth."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Ronka, Ackroo also announces that it will grant options to purchase 500,000 common shares to directors and officers of the Company at a price of $0.11 and 2,300,000 common shares to directors and officers of the Company at a price of $0.15, for a period of 3 years. The option grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants of all sizes attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

