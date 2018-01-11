Industry pioneers AES Energy Storage Siemens energy storage team merge and will supply world's largest storage project

Fluence Energy, LLC ("Fluence"), an energy storage technology and services company jointly owned by Siemens and The AES Corporation ("AES"), announced the receipt of all government approvals and authorizations and the launch of business operations on January 1, 2018. Fluence combines the engineering, product development, implementation and services capabilities of AES Energy Storage and Siemens' energy storage team and embarks on an aggressive expansion of the business backed by the financial support of the two parent organizations.

Fluence is also announcing that it will be the supplier of the world's largest lithium-ion battery-based storage project, a 100 MW/400 MWh (4-hour duration) installation in Long Beach, California serving Southern California Edison and the Western Los Angeles area. Bringing together the people, technology and customers of AES Energy Storage and Siemens' energy storage team, Fluence builds on more than a decade of grid-scale battery-based energy storage experience and the largest advanced battery-based energy storage fleet in the world with nearly 500 MW deployed or awarded across 15 countries.

Finally, Fluence is announcing a new and ongoing sales partnership through which the Siemens global sales force will market and sell Fluence energy storage systems, including Siestorage, Advancion, and the newest Fluence platform, SunFlex Energy Storage for solar PV. This new partnership provides Fluence with a global sales presence in 160 countries from a trusted supplier to thousands of utilities, power developers and large commercial customers, while giving Siemens access to the most proven and widely deployed grid storage technology platforms.

"We continue to believe in and deliver on the promise of energy storage to reduce costs, improve power systems, and create a more sustainable future," said Stephen Coughlin, president and CEO of Fluence. "However, we saw customers struggling to find a trusted technology partner with deep knowledge of the power sector and the ability to deliver an industrial grade solution they could count on to be there in the future. With a team drawn from both Siemens and AES, we are fluent in the power sector and bring the capabilities, global reach and experience to make sure our customers achieve the full value of storage."

The market for energy storage is accelerating with Bloomberg New Energy Finance projecting it to reach $100 billion by 2030. Utilities, developers and large energy users worldwide recognize energy storage's value as critical infrastructure that provides greater reliability, resilience and efficiency. These customers are calling for industrial-grade solutions, power sector expertise and financial stability not available from technology startups, battery manufacturers, automakers or others. Fluence was designed to answer those needs, a company custom-built to deliver the most comprehensive set of energy storage solutions and services globally, including:

Bankable, proven and industrial-strength technology platforms optimized for different customer needs, including speed of response, long-term dependability and integration with other power resources;

A comprehensive set of services and warranties covering the entire energy storage journey, from early-stage commercial analytics through the full operations and maintenance life-cycle of a project;

The broadest set of energy storage grid applications including power generation, transmission and distribution alternatives, renewable energy integration, and commercial and industrial applications;

Full turn-key installation and support services in more than 160 countries, tailored to meet specific needs and conditions; and

A suite of financing packages through a new partnership with Siemens Financial Services, including leasing and project finance options.

"Throughout 2017, the energy storage industry has seen several mergers and acquisitions, as well as a large number of partnership agreements," said Sam Wilkinson, senior research manager at IHS Markit, a global business information provider. "We have entered a growth phase in the industry and the companies best positioned for success will require a proven track record, technology expertise, a global service network, and an ability to serve a broad set of energy storage applications."

Fluence brings that breadth of experience and capabilities to serve both AES Energy Storage and Siemens' existing projects and new projects for customers around the globe. The 100 MW/400 MWh Alamitos energy storage contract adds to the set of projects Fluence will support (directly or indirectly), including:

40 MW of new 4-hour storage and 37.5 MW of existing 4-hour storage for San Diego Gas Electric, including the largest lithium-ion battery energy storage installation in North America, providing key capacity for reliability in southern California;

A microgrid project for Italian energy utility Enel on the Mediterranean island of Ventotene, where battery storage is helping reduce fuel use, costs and emissions on the island's network;

Three projects adding much needed reliability for Arizona Public Service's distribution grid in areas with high solar penetration including one that will take the place of rebuilding about 20 miles of transmission and distribution poles and wires;

Six energy storage projects being installed across Germany, providing key frequency regulation (primary control resource) services for grid stabilization; and

Two 10 MW projects in the Dominican Republic for AES Dominicana that added critical resilience for the island's grid during last September's hurricanes.

With 10 years of experience deploying energy storage solutions, Fluence's team focuses on solving customers' energy problems, prioritizing lasting partnerships over simply delivering products. Fluence will deliver the same level of excellence in service, problem solving and delivery that customers know and depend on from working with us as AES Energy Storage or Siemens.

Learn more about Fluence, its team, and its new technology and service offerings at http://fluenceenergy.com.

About Fluence

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global energy storage technology solutions and services company that combines the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of two industry powerhouses.

