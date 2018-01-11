Glaucoma Market Spotlight 2017-2027: Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events and Patent Information

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This Market Spotlight report covers the Glaucoma market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Glaucoma is not just one eye disease, but a group of eye conditions resulting in optic nerve damage, which may cause loss of vision and blindness. In glaucoma, damage to the optic nerve is usually caused by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). IOP rises when passages that allow fluid to drain become blocked.

However, one person may develop nerve damage at a relatively low pressure, while another person may have high pressure for years and yet never develop damage. Although IOP is clearly a risk factor, other risk factors are present. In the early stages of the disease, there may be no symptoms.



It is estimated that 50% of the people who have glaucoma are not being treated as they are not aware that they have the disease. Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the US. Loss of vision may be so gradual it may be overlooked until the disease is at an advanced stage. T

he most common type of glaucoma, primary open-angle glaucoma, has no noticeable signs or symptoms except gradual vision loss. Early diagnosis and treatment can minimize or prevent optic nerve damage and limit glaucoma-related vision loss. Regular eye exams and measures of ocular pressure are the best means to prevent this disease.



Key Topics Covered:



1 KEY TAKEAWAYS



2 DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes

3 TREATMENT

Eye drops

Oral medications

4 EPIDEMIOLOGY



5 PIPELINE DRUGS



6 MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country

7 KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



8 KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Aerie's M&A Potential Rises As Roclatan Passes Second Phase III Glaucoma Test

MIXiii Biomed 2017: Aging, Technology & Robotics In The Digital World

Bausch & Lomb/Nicox Eye Drug Resubmission Is Assigned August Review Goal

Aerie's Rhopressa Lands At FDA Again

FDA Seeks Plant Clean-Up Before Approving Eye Drug

Aerie Grounds Rhopressa

Regeneron Partnering With Ocular May Provide Needed Tech Validation

New Combinations

US Approvals Analysis

9 LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Santen, TwoXAR Collaborate In Ophthalmics

Otsuka/Acucela (No Deal)

Alcon Puts Money Where Mouth Is With Glaucoma Device Buy

10 PARENT PATENTS



11 REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



12 CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

13 BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

14 APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wkxnh/glaucoma_market?w=5





