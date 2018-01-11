The new rules, now published in the country's official journal, will enable owners of PV and renewable energy power generators to sell excess power to the local distributors.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) of Nicaragua announced the publication of the new regulation for self-consumption and net metering (Normativa de Generación Distribuida Renovable para Autoconsumo) in the country's official gazette.

With the publication of the new rules, it will now become possible for the owners of electricity generators from solar and renewable sources with a capacity of up to 5 MW to sell the surplus of energy that is not ...

