Eurozone industrial production jumped more than expected in November and the bloc headed into 2018 on the front foot. November's euro area industrial production data from Eurostat showed a rise of 1.0% that was well above the 0.4% a month earlier, revised up from 0.2%, and also bested the 0.8% consensus forecast. Year on year, IP was up 3.2%, after the previous month's increase was revised up to 3.9% from 3.7%. At the national level, production declined in France, the Netherlands and Ireland but ...

