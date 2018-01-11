PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced plans to expand its offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, to accommodate its growing business. The company has leased two floors in the new 20-story TELUS Tower, located in the city's Central Business District. PROS will occupy 2,134 square meters or 22,970 square feet, more than doubling its existing footprint, with space that will accommodate up to 200 employees. The company plans to occupy the offices in February 2018.

"We have a strong team in Sofia and a commitment to investing in our presence as we expand our European operations to better serve our customers," said Sebastian Mamro, PROS Vice President, Professional Services, and the executive-in-charge for the region. "Across the board, our employees are thrilled with the new location, and they're looking forward to enjoying the amenities in the vibrant Macedonia Square, near the city center. The TELUS Tower offered an excellent fit that accommodates the unique needs of PROS as a growing technology company."

The company operates additional offices across the world in the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

