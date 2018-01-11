Merck VP & CIO Michele C. D'Alessandro Joins the Manufacturing Leadership Council's Board of Governors

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), the world's foremost executive leadership organization dedicated to driving transformational growth for the world's manufacturing companies, announces the election of Michele C. D'Alessandro to the MLC Board of Governors. D'Alessandro is Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Manufacturing IT at Merck & Co., Inc.

"Being elected to the Board of Governors is a tremendous honor for me. The Manufacturing Leadership Council is an outstanding leadership network and I am looking forward to the opportunity to further shape the future of global manufacturing," said D'Alessandro.

In a unanimous vote, MLC Board members, who help steer the Manufacturing Leadership Council, approved the nomination. With this appointment, the Board of Governors now includes 19members from organizations representing the full ecosystem of the manufacturing industry across multiple sectors, from large global manufacturers to small and medium companies, as well as leading academic institutions.

"I am thrilled by the election of Michele to the Board of Governors," said David R. Brousell, co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council. "Michele's knowledge, ability, and experience with digital transformation on a large scale will significantly strengthen the Board's overall capabilities as Council member companies, and the industry as a whole, moves ahead with Manufacturing 4.0 in 2018 and beyond."

As Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Manufacturing IT at Merck, D'Alessandro provides strategic leadership, oversight, and delivery of information technology and digital solutions for the Merck Manufacturing Division. D'Alessandro heads a global IT organization of 300+ people and controls $350M of spend focused on technology-enabled business transformation for Merck's Small Molecule, Vaccines, Sterile/Therapeutic Proteins, and Biologics lines of business, as well as the enabling functions of supply chain, external manufacturing, global science & commercialization, and global quality.

D'Alessandro holds a Bachelors' double major degree in Math and Computer Science from Rutgers University, and an M.B.A. in Information Sciences from Rutgers Graduate School of Management. She also serves on the Strategic Advisory Board for Enigma.io and the Big Data Advisory Board for Rutgers University. In Nov 2017, she was awarded a Gold StevieAward for Women in Business in the Life Sciences and Healthcare Transformation category. A Manufacturing Leadership Council member since 2016, D'Alessandro and her team also won three Manufacturing Leadership Awards last year.

