Preferred Dental Technologies Inc.: Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. announces President Siegmund interviewed by industry leading research firm

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDTI (CSE:PDTI) today announced that they were mentioned by name in the latest leading dental 3D printing research report titled 3D Printing in Dentistry 2018 issued by SmarTech Publishing, the leading industry analysis firm for the 3D printing industry.

Mr. Erik Siegmund, President stated "We are honored to have received a name mention in the report. We are one of only three companies mentioned by name in this prestigious publication. I am greatly encouraged by the recognition we have gained on the world stage amongst all the other dental implant companies"

"SmarTech is encouraged by the efforts of a particular group of innovative dental implant solutions companies, to include Preferred Dental Implants, who are taking steps to further the acceptance of 3D printing technologies in the fast-growing area of implantology" commented Scott Dunham, SmarTech's Vice President of Research and primary author of the study. "Print technologies have already had a massive impact on the dental prosthetics market, but as demand for implant-supported restorations grows worldwide, it will be up to companies like Preferred Dental to bring the potential benefits of 3D printing to dental practitioners, and ultimately to patients."

For details on how to access the full research report visit, https://www.smartechpublishing.com/reports/3d-printing-in-dentistry-2018-a-ten-year-forecast-and-opportunity-analysis

About SmarTech Market Publishing:

SmarTech Publishing is the leading industry analysis firm dedicated entirely to covering trends and market opportunity forecasting to the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry. It's client roster includes all major players in the printing industry spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 2013 SmarTech has created nearly a dozen research report series' which are now considered required reading for stakeholders in various areas of the 3D printing industry.

About PDTI

Preferred Dental technologies Inc. (PDTI) has been established to advance development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry.

