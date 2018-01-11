Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions ASA: Successfully Completed Bond Issue

January 11, 2018 - Reference is made to the announcement on December 15, 2017. Aker Solutions ASA has today successfully completed a NOK 1,500 million senior unsecured bond issue with maturity in July 2022. The bond issue was substantially oversubscribed. The bonds will have a coupon of 3 month Nibor + 3.15% p.a., and will be applied for listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Settlement date will be January 25, 2018.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased with a well-executed placement," said Chief Financial Officer Svein Stoknes at Aker Solutions. "We have seen solid investor interest and achieved competitive terms that reflect Aker Solutions' strong credit position."

DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue.

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

