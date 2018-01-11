United States Integrated Delivery Networks Market Research Report 2017: What Pharmaceutical Companies Need to Know About IDNs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Integrated Delivery Networks in the US" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This analysis discusses the market and healthcare forces behind the creation of the IDN sector, analyzes the role of IDNs in providing care for people at different key stages of their life, and assesses the ways that IDNs tackle controlling drug costs.



Integrated delivery networks (IDNs) are a growing approach to streamlined healthcare in the US, providing support from the cradle to the care home. The formation of IDNs is driven by increases in healthcare spending and the desire to reduce costs while maintaining patient outcomes and quality of care.



Pharmaceutical companies need to adapt their sales and marketing approaches to follow the changes that have come with the development of IDNs. IDNs have different decision-making processes, the size to leverage price discussions, and access to real-world data in order to understand a drug's true value. As a result, pharmaceutical companies need to understand what IDNs want, build better value into their products, and up skill their sales teams to be able to communicate to these new and growing organizations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key findings

2 CHALLENGES IN HEALTHCARE

Changing population demographics

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease

Medical innovation is also driving healthcare spending

Pressure on funding

Bibliography

3 PAYMENT PRESSURES: IDNS AS A SOLUTION

Focus on value is driving creation of new healthcare entities

New healthcare entities are a result of the shift towards consolidation

Integrated delivery networks: A definition

The benefits of IDNs

Streamlining the healthcare pathway

Measuring the performance of IDNs

Other integrated healthcare structures

Bibliography

4 THE GROWTH OF IDNS

The number of IDNs is growing

The top IDNs: facts and figures

Examples of IDNs

Bibliography

5 IDNS' FOCUS

Preventing chronic disease

Caring for diseases of older age

Managing the costs of high-intensity care

Supporting patients through transitions in care

Finding the best care for patients: specialist and community cancer care

Bibliography

6 IDNS AND MEDICINES MANAGEMENT

The role of formularies in IDN cost cutting

Working with specialty pharmaceuticals increasingly important for IDNs' cost containment

IDNs' effective medicines management can improve adherence and cost

Bibliography

7 IDNS ARE MAKING AN IMPACT ON PHARMA STRATEGY

IDNs require a different pharma sales model

Pharma needs to employ a tailored and coordinated approach to meet the IDN challenges

Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqw8sw/united_states?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716