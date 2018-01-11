United States Integrated Delivery Networks Market Research Report 2017: What Pharmaceutical Companies Need to Know About IDNs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This analysis discusses the market and healthcare forces behind the creation of the IDN sector, analyzes the role of IDNs in providing care for people at different key stages of their life, and assesses the ways that IDNs tackle controlling drug costs.
Integrated delivery networks (IDNs) are a growing approach to streamlined healthcare in the US, providing support from the cradle to the care home. The formation of IDNs is driven by increases in healthcare spending and the desire to reduce costs while maintaining patient outcomes and quality of care.
Pharmaceutical companies need to adapt their sales and marketing approaches to follow the changes that have come with the development of IDNs. IDNs have different decision-making processes, the size to leverage price discussions, and access to real-world data in order to understand a drug's true value. As a result, pharmaceutical companies need to understand what IDNs want, build better value into their products, and up skill their sales teams to be able to communicate to these new and growing organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key findings
2 CHALLENGES IN HEALTHCARE
- Changing population demographics
- Increasing prevalence of chronic disease
- Medical innovation is also driving healthcare spending
- Pressure on funding
- Bibliography
3 PAYMENT PRESSURES: IDNS AS A SOLUTION
- Focus on value is driving creation of new healthcare entities
- New healthcare entities are a result of the shift towards consolidation
- Integrated delivery networks: A definition
- The benefits of IDNs
- Streamlining the healthcare pathway
- Measuring the performance of IDNs
- Other integrated healthcare structures
- Bibliography
4 THE GROWTH OF IDNS
- The number of IDNs is growing
- The top IDNs: facts and figures
- Examples of IDNs
- Bibliography
5 IDNS' FOCUS
- Preventing chronic disease
- Caring for diseases of older age
- Managing the costs of high-intensity care
- Supporting patients through transitions in care
- Finding the best care for patients: specialist and community cancer care
- Bibliography
6 IDNS AND MEDICINES MANAGEMENT
- The role of formularies in IDN cost cutting
- Working with specialty pharmaceuticals increasingly important for IDNs' cost containment
- IDNs' effective medicines management can improve adherence and cost
- Bibliography
7 IDNS ARE MAKING AN IMPACT ON PHARMA STRATEGY
- IDNs require a different pharma sales model
- Pharma needs to employ a tailored and coordinated approach to meet the IDN challenges
- Bibliography
