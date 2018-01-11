Frost & Sullivan Unfolds The Future Of The US Medical Imaging Industry

Industry experts host interactive briefing discussing how the industry is helping the radiologist play a more direct role in the patient outcomes process

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "The Future of the United States Medical Imaging Industry," on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Tanvir Jaikishen, Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health Senior Research Analyst.

The U.S. medical imaging industry is transforming as it faces a host of regulatory and reimbursement challenges along with stagnant imaging procedure volumes. The resulting increased emphasis on demonstrable improvements in quality of care and cost savings, coupled with deep Medicare reimbursement cuts, have forced stakeholders across the imaging ecosystem to enhance levels of collaboration in order to make the imaging process more patient-friendly and efficient.

Mirroring the current trends of the U.S. health system as a whole, the imaging industry seeks to move away from episodic care management to population health approaches. In order to achieve this goal, interoperability across a highly fragmented imaging provider landscape must be enhanced. In addition, a more efficient and more accurate imaging workflow is essential through the application of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and personalized medicine.

"Under MACRA payments, 85 percent of the reimbursements for radiologists will be quality based," noted Jaikishen. "Moreover, the coming years will see a major transformation in the role of radiologists, from that of a passive stakeholder to a role that is deeply integrated throughout the entire patient care pathway."

The webinar will provide expert insight on how imaging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and imaging care providers are increasingly working together to provide future ready solutions to address the myriad challenges of the imaging industry. Furthermore, it will guide you through the evolution of long-term vendor-customer partnerships.

The current US medical imaging ecosystem, its inherent challenges, and how stakeholders are working together to make it more efficient

Unmet needs in the industry and how OEMs and other imaging forms are working with care providers to address these needs

Exciting future opportunities in imaging, which go beyond big data analytics and population health management

How to focus more on using the data to bring about standardization of the imaging, image interpretation process, improving the patient experience, and making smarter long-term procurement decisions

The evolving role of the radiologist, challenges faced, and how the industry is helping them play a more direct role in the patient outcomes process

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing athttp://frost.ly/1ti.

