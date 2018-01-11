sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - AGM Results

PR Newswire
London, January 11

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 9 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 10 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Ordinary Resolution 10: To approve the revised objective and investment policy;

Special Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares;

Ordinary Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights;

Special Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights;

Special Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice; and

Special Resolution 15: To authorise the Company to send, convey or supply all types of notices, documents or information to shareholders electronically.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For Votes AgainstVotes WithheldVotes at Chairman's Discretion
Resolution 120,623,518318,6515,82831,734
Resolution 220,548,465253,376143,31434,576
Resolution 320,858,35661,81227,09432,469
Resolution 420,866,76742,91837,57732,469
Resolution 520,695,238189,58461,83333,076
Resolution 620,666,100240,83439,72133,076
Resolution 720,682,849224,11839,68833,076
Resolution 820,683,614221,85939,74234,516
Resolution 920,940,795056938,367
Resolution 1020,825,91641,09277,61432,595
Resolution 1120,877,42042,94826,89432,469
Resolution 1220,753,959160,30831,03032,469
Resolution 1320,786,14681,35779,75932,469
Resolution 1420,501,651420,11223,99532,469
Resolution 1520,626,270265,89752,84532,469

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

11 January 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire