The European Investment Trust Plc - AGM Results

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 9 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 10 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Ordinary Resolution 10: To approve the revised objective and investment policy;

Special Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares;

Ordinary Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights;

Special Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights;

Special Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice; and

Special Resolution 15: To authorise the Company to send, convey or supply all types of notices, documents or information to shareholders electronically.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes at Chairman's Discretion Resolution 1 20,623,518 318,651 5,828 31,734 Resolution 2 20,548,465 253,376 143,314 34,576 Resolution 3 20,858,356 61,812 27,094 32,469 Resolution 4 20,866,767 42,918 37,577 32,469 Resolution 5 20,695,238 189,584 61,833 33,076 Resolution 6 20,666,100 240,834 39,721 33,076 Resolution 7 20,682,849 224,118 39,688 33,076 Resolution 8 20,683,614 221,859 39,742 34,516 Resolution 9 20,940,795 0 569 38,367 Resolution 10 20,825,916 41,092 77,614 32,595 Resolution 11 20,877,420 42,948 26,894 32,469 Resolution 12 20,753,959 160,308 31,030 32,469 Resolution 13 20,786,146 81,357 79,759 32,469 Resolution 14 20,501,651 420,112 23,995 32,469 Resolution 15 20,626,270 265,897 52,845 32,469

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

11 January 2018

