

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) said Thursday that it plans to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. The increase in wages to associates will take effect in February.



The company is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses. The combined wage and benefit changes will benefit the company's more than one million U.S. hourly associates.



This increase in wages will be about $300 million incremental to what was already included in next fiscal year's plan. The one-time bonus represents an additional payment to associates of about $400 million in the current fiscal year, which ends January 31, 2018.



The company noted that the amount of the bonus will be based on length of service, with associates with at least 20 years qualifying for $1,000. A discrete one-time charge will be taken in the fourth quarter of the current year to account for the bonus; qualification will be determined before the end of the month and payments will be paid as quickly as practical thereafter.



The company announced an increase in its starting wage rate to $11 an hour, effective in the February 17, 2018, pay cycle. The change is in addition to wage increases already planned for many U.S. markets in the coming fiscal year. The increase applies to all hourly associates in the U.S., including stores, Sam's Clubs, eCommerce, logistics and Home Office.



The company announced an expanded parental and maternity leave policy, providing full-time hourly associates in the U.S. with 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried associates will also receive six weeks of paid parental leave.



Walmart said it will provide financial assistance to associates adopting a child. The adoption benefit, available to both full-time hourly and salaried associates, will total $5,000 per child and may be used for expenses such as adoption agency fees, translation fees and legal or court costs.



