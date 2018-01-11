DocAuto's SPorganizer' Winter 2018 Release Introduces Powerful Role-Based Security Capabilities for SharePointÂ

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --DocAuto, a globally trusted provider of enterprise content management solutions, today announced the availability of the SPorganizer Winter 2018 Release. With this release, SPorganizer is delivering powerful role-based security capabilities to help IT organizations gain tighter control of corporate governance, compliance, and security, while furthering the goals of open, collaborative SharePoint environments.

The adoption of SharePoint continues to accelerate. More than 300,000 organizations and over 85 percent of Fortune 500 companies now have SharePoint as part of Office 365. In the last year, usage of SharePoint has grown 90 percent, content stored has grown 300 percent, and more than 10 million new SharePoint sites have been created.*

"While the increasing use of SharePoint is creating more collaborative workplaces, it also has the potential to create significant risks for organizations that do not properly manage and protect their environments," said DocAuto CEO David Kiefer. "The latest release of SPorganizer features new role-based security capabilities to help IT organizations make sure that secured systems stay secure, while ensuring that people have appropriate access to do the right things. Unlike other solutions on the market, we are giving administrators theability toeasily customize role-based security to meet their organization's exact requirements down to a granular level of detail all from a centralized interface, regardless of the size and complexity of their environment."

Once role-based security is set up with SPorganizer, IT organizations can also empower their business users with the ability to make self-service changes within SharePoint, while preserving full audit trails and access controls. For instance, a business analyst in a specific department can easily configure a SPorganizer blueprint with their requested changes and simply send the blueprint to IT for final review before the blueprint is run. Blueprints can be created via a simple interface without the need for PowerShell or SQL scripting knowledge. "Many of our customers are managing extremely large and complex environments, where they need a way to delegate making changes faster across departments and business units, while freeing up their IT staff to focus on the heavy lifting of managing the overall structure and security of their SharePoint environment. The introduction of role-based security is designed to meet this need," explained Kiefer.

About DocAuto

DocAuto is a globally trusted provider of innovative enterprise content management solutions. Our mission is to help companies accelerate the adoption and maximize the value of their SharePoint environments. Today, organizations around the world use our solutions to help them manage and secure mission-critical environments. Whether an organization is just starting out with SharePoint or a global enterprise with complex SharePoint deployments, DocAuto customers get the highest quality solutions and award-winning service in the industry backed by the pioneers in enterprise content management. Follow us onLinkedIn, Twitter,Facebook,and Google+.

DocAuto is a registered trademark and SPorganizer is a trademark of DocAuto, Inc. SharePoint is a registered trademark of Microsoft.

*Source: Microsoft SharePoint recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services press release, October 10, 2017