Eastech Corporation Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Smart Wastewater Grid Solution

Eastech's patented technology offers a proactive, cost-effective solution for utilities establishing a targeted, intelligent infrastructure network

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Smart Water Monitoring and Analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eastech Corporation (Eastech) with the 2017 North American Technology Innovation Award for its innovative, smart wastewater network system technology, which uses its patented iTrackingand iTrackersolutions to deliver proactive and sustainable asset management solutions in real time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625865/Eastech_Flow_Controls_Award.jpg

Eastech's smart wastewater network system integrates wireless connectivity, state-of-the-art iTrackersensors, and advanced analytics on a GIS-centric' cloud platform. The iTrackingand iTrackersolutions are key patented components within Eastech's solution.

iTrackingis advanced analytical software that provides exact volumetric changes in flow between weather events for micro-detection of inflow and infiltration as well as level alerts and duration data for sewers experiencing overflow conditions.

iTrackeris a low-cost Wi-Fi and cellular-enabled sensor that provides 24/7 monitoring and performance assessment.

iTrackingcan identify areas of inflow and infiltration (I&I) after a single rain event. The use of detailed hydrographs alongside the identification and ranking of I&I areas by volume helps accurately distinguish rain-derived inflow from infiltration caused by failing infrastructure. Real-time datasets provide utilities with the ability to develop more accurate hydraulic models-leading to better remediation outcomes.

"Eastech can pinpoint capacity issues through its iTrackerI&I micro-detection sensor technology - a key differentiator in the market," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler. "Couple this with iTracking's proprietary algorithms, and utilities can now monitor conveyance infrastructure performance more efficiently and cost effectively than currently employed conventional-type methods."

Eastech addresses customer pain points and works hard to make its platform accessible and easy to use by operators. As a managed services solution, there is no upfront capital expense, and the service is license-free for the first two years. Customers can also access a secure server-based web portal to receive in-depth monitoring, ongoing technical support, and data access for as little as $1.25 per day per site. Furthermore, neither municipalities nor utilities are required to install, maintain, or manage any hardware or software components. In addition, the company partners with prominent environmental engineering firms to test-drive its solutions so clients can validate the technology's viability.

"Eastech's patented suite of integrated solutions can immediately pinpoint failing infrastructure, validate hydraulic model assumptions, and ensure regulatory compliance. After our independent analysis of the market, Frost & Sullivan believes that Eastech's smart wastewater grid solution, with its technical excellence, ease of use, and client-centric innovation, will continue to gain acceptance in the marketplace," said Cutler.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Eastech

Eastech Corporation, in partnership with municipalities, utilities and environmental engineering firms, provides intelligent management solutions for wastewater conveyance networks that run the gamut from early-warning detection of failing infrastructure to hazardous and toxic spill prevention to data-rich analytics geared towards the development of high-performance RDII models for planning and remediation efforts. Eastech's cloud-based smart network solution delivers the answer for creating an operationally intelligent and regulatory compliant wastewater utility grid. To learn more about this exciting new technology visit www.smartwastewater.com or contact:

Frank Sinclair

P: 201.406.0099

E: fhsinclair@mac.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: Estefany.Ariza@frost.com