Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market 2018 - Forecasts to 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

The "Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE shock absorber sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global suspension market study includes:

Automotive OE shock absorbers (conventional and electronic shock absorbers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 suspension markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including active suspension systems, car shock absorbers, car suspension, ride control technology, dynamic roll control, smart passive damping, semi- to fully-active systems, valve technology)

Regional market share data tables and commentary

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 suspension markets

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Meyle, ZF, Pro2, BWI Group, KYB

Updated profiles of the major automotive shock absorber and suspension suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Beijing West Industries



Benteler AG



Hitachi, Ltd.



Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.



Kayaba Industry Co., Ltd



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Products



Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Meritor, Inc



Ride Control LLC



Showa Corporation



Tenneco Inc.



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products



ThyssenKrupp AG



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Others



NSK





Sogefi

Forecasts

Conventional shock absorbers



Electronic shock absorbers

Markets

Aftermarket trends



Emerging markets



Market shares



Europe





Japan





North America





South Korea



OE trends



Where is the sector heading?

Technologies

Active suspension systems



Recent innovations



BWI's MagneRide ride control technology





Hitachi Automotive Systems' semi-active suspension electronic control technology





KYB's Dynamic Roll Control suspension technology





SEAT Leon suspension





Smart passive dampers from the BWI Group





Tenneco's semi- and fully-active suspension systems





ZF's valve technology

Archive

Argentina



Brazil

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Diesel Particulate Filters Sp zoo

Aristo

Auto Inergy

BASF SE

Benteler AG

BorgWarner

Bosal International N.V.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTi)

Corning Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Delphi

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso

Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA)

Dow Automotive Systems

Eberspaecher

Eberspcher's infrastructure

Emitec (now Continental)

Faurecia SA

Federal Mogul Corporation

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG

Futaba Industrial

Hanon Systems

J Eberspcher GmbH & Co. Kg

Johnson Matthey Plc

Katcon Global

Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (KSPG)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Mahle GmbH

Martinrea International Inc.

Mazda

Pierburg

Sharda Motor Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore

Valeo SA

Wescast Industries Inc





