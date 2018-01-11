Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market 2018 - Forecasts to 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle OE Shock Absorbers Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE shock absorber sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global suspension market study includes:
- Automotive OE shock absorbers (conventional and electronic shock absorbers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 suspension markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including active suspension systems, car shock absorbers, car suspension, ride control technology, dynamic roll control, smart passive damping, semi- to fully-active systems, valve technology)
- Regional market share data tables and commentary
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 suspension markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Meyle, ZF, Pro2, BWI Group, KYB
- Updated profiles of the major automotive shock absorber and suspension suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Beijing West Industries
- Benteler AG
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Kayaba Industry Co., Ltd
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Meritor, Inc
- Ride Control LLC
- Showa Corporation
- Tenneco Inc.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Others
- NSK
- Sogefi
- Forecasts
- Conventional shock absorbers
- Electronic shock absorbers
- Markets
- Aftermarket trends
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- South Korea
- OE trends
- Where is the sector heading?
- Technologies
- Active suspension systems
- Recent innovations
- BWI's MagneRide ride control technology
- Hitachi Automotive Systems' semi-active suspension electronic control technology
- KYB's Dynamic Roll Control suspension technology
- SEAT Leon suspension
- Smart passive dampers from the BWI Group
- Tenneco's semi- and fully-active suspension systems
- ZF's valve technology
- Archive
- Argentina
- Brazil
