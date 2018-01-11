Science-driven Blockchain Technology set to Disrupt the Future

NEW YORK, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global blockchain technology market is expected to surge to $20 billion by the end of 2024 (http://nnw.fm/L0fW9), according to Transparency Market Research. The overall market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 58.7 percent between 2016 and 2024, with the Asia Pacific region showing the most robust growth rate at 61.3 percent CAGR during the same time period. Momentum continues to build as blockchain technology becomes more well-known and proves its worth in both financial and non-financial sectors. Forward-thinking companies like Victory Square Technologies, Inc. (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) (VSQTF Profile), Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE), Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC), Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) and CME Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) are all visualizing blockchain technology as a portal into a profitable future.



Blockchain Benefits



Blockchains are digitized, encrypted, secure ledgers providing a decentralized database of financial transactions for a wide array of industries from cryptocurrencies - think Bitcoin and Ethereum - to global manufacturing and supply chains, logistics management, medical records, international payments, smart contracts and legal agreements. Notably, blockchain technology provides end-to-end encryption and privacy, virtually removing the risk of a single point of failure and assuring cybersecurity needs are being met (http://nnw.fm/NE5uc). In fact, demand for the technology is growing so rapidly that it's expected to consume the majority of capacity at about 60 data centers that International Business Machines rents out to other companies (http://nnw.fm/W1K0m). IBM is already encouraging startups to try blockchain technology by using the company's cloud storage for free.



Strategic Investments



About three years ago, Victory Square Technologies, Inc. (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a blockchain technology-focused venture builder, incubated and invested in BTL Group, which is now a $250 million TSX-listed company providing blockchain solutions to a wide variety of industries. BTL's showcase product - Interbit - is a blockchain platform that facilitates the rapid development of business applications that dramatically improve efficiency. BTL Group co-founder Guy Halford-Thompson was recently appointed as the company's strategic advisor (http://nnw.fm/YBty9) and will advise Victory Square's portfolio companies, including VS Blockchain Assembly and FansUnite Media Inc. Victory Square's recent introduction of VS Blockchain Assembly Inc., which was developed to deliver blockchain and crypto advisory services to its portfolio companies, illustrates the company's commitment to this "once-in-a-generation" market opportunity (http://nnw.fm/7lvQv).



"Blockchain Assembly will act as a services firm providing guidance on technology architecture and development, and will facilitate banking, legal and commercialization services," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, chief executive officer of Victory Square. " Blockchain Assembly assists these companies with their fundraising objectives, whether they pursue capital through token generation events, private funding, or raising money through the public markets. We are using our expertise at company building to identify, incubate, advise and invest in the best blockchain entrepreneurs, helping build the tech titans of the next century."



The addition of blockchain and cryptocurrency pioneer Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle Platform Pte. Ltd., as Victory Square's newest strategic advisor underscores the company's dedication to supporting entrepreneurial dreamers (http://nnw.fm/uOhK7).



"Victory Square exists to enable the next generation of entrepreneurs to experiment, iterate and reinvent both themselves and their businesses to provide innovative solutions to problems with a global reach," Tejani, stated in the news release. "Pavel is an exemplary individual who has a wealth of experience to impart on other entrepreneurs and we look forward to having him help shape the trajectory of many of the companies in our blockchain portfolio."



Powerful Potential



The power of blockchain technology is very real and, according to numerous industry reports, it would be folly for businesses to ignore the technology's disruptive potential (http://nnw.fm/rYNS0). Demand for the technology is growing and Victory Square, set to attend and engage over 1,500 major stakeholders in the North American Bitcoin Conference January 18-19 in Florida, will be sponsoring a $100,000 investment prize pool for the top three blockchain companies during the "Pitch Your ICO" session (http://nnw.fm/7EWUd).



Organized by Keynote Events, the conference will cover a wide array of topics relevant to blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, ICOs, regulations and more. At the September 2017 Keynote event held in London, Victory Square's portfolio company FansUnite Media Inc., presented and took home second place for its new sports betting platform using blockchain technology.



"We're extremely excited to be playing such a prominent role at the North American Bitcoin Conference," Tejani said. "It is the premier conference for blockchain and cryptocurrency and we're looking forward to using the opportunity to engage with some of the most promising startups and respected blockchain thought-leaders in the world."



Harnessing the Power



Billions of people now connected to each other via the internet are also vulnerable to security risks, as numerous media reports attest, pointing to compromised Yahoo accounts, defective microchips in popular computers and mobile devices, state-sponsored Russian hackers, malware, and so on (http://nnw.fm/U5yd4). But blockchain technology has many potential applications that experts in the field believe can solve many of these threats. Among its powerful applications is the ability to hold more documents and data than traditional stage units, making it one of the "bright sectors" in technology, said Roger Kay, president of Endpoint Technologies Associates Inc. Sales growth in cloud services, databases and services will jump by 35 percent, according to Susan Eustis, chief executive officer of WinterGreen Research (http://nnw.fm/OF3q9), pushing more large companies to use the cloud than their own data centers.



Potential Comparables



Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX-V: HIVE.V) manages a cryptocurrency mining operation. The company focuses on building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets through its acquisition of Genesis Mining Ltd., the world's largest Bitcoin mining company. Hive also has the option to acquire four additional data centers from Genesis in Iceland and Sweden. The company will leverage Genesis' infrastructure design and software to identify and manage new cryptocurrencies as they become profitable to mine. Mining relies on energy efficiency to make it profitable and Iceland provides abundant and cheap electricity from renewable resources. Geographically, it also provides a fast, reliable internet connection and gateway between North America and Europe.



Long Blockchain (NASDAQ: LBCC), which received approval January 5, 2018, to change its company stock trading ticker symbol to LBCC from LTEA (Long Island Iced Tea Corp.), has entered into an agreement to acquire 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines (http://nnw.fm/t1mY2). The company's new website states it is dedicated to becoming a significant blockchain businessthat creates long term value for its shareholders and the wider community by investing in and developing businesses that are "on-chain." The strategic shift in focus will pivot the business to pursue opportunities in an evolving industry, a press release states (http://nnw.fm/1NTvL).

Headquartered in Chicago, Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, debuted its Cboe Bitcoin futures (XBT) market December 10, 2017, with about 20 trading firms actively participating (http://nnw.fm/9rcQQ). Over the past five years, the total value of all Bitcoin outstanding (market capitalization) has grown from less than $1 billion to over $262 billion, with the total value of all cryptocurrency tokens outstanding now at approximately $423.7 billion, according to Cboe Global Markets.



Also based in Chicago, CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) operates derivative exchanges in the United States and Europe. Through its exchanges, CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. In October 2017, CME Group announced it would launch Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017. CME Group chairman and chief executive officer Terry Duffy said the decision to introduce a Bitcoin futures contract was based on the increasing interest from clients in the evolving cryptocurrency markets (http://nnw.fm/Tld2B).



A Revolution in the Making



Blockchain technology not only is transforming the way financial firms conduct business, it is promising to revolutionize nearly aspect of society. The science at the heart of blockchain technology lets the individual and massive corporations alike not only imagine a safer, more profitable future, but experience a less stressful experience today when it comes to managing digital transactions. Instead of struggling with intermediaries and the possibility of exponentially greater errors cropping up along the algorithm being utilized to conduct business, blockchain technology connects each transaction, process, and task with its own digitized, secure record that is easily identified, stored and shared between the parties involved. It's a game changer and one that companies like Victory Square Technologies are facing head-on.



For more information on Victory Square, visit Victory Square Technologies, Inc. (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6).



For a more in-depth look into Victory Square(CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), view the full report on Microsmallcap.com.



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).

About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com



Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

