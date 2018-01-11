Spray Adhesives Market Worth 3.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Spray Adhesives Marketby Chemistry (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Synthetic Rubber, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene), Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot Melt), End-Use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is projected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2022 from the estimated USD 2.72 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Spray adhesives are used in transportation (automotive, aerospace, and marine), construction (flooring, roofing, and insulation), furniture, and other industries. Other industries include packaging, textiles, and leather.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 160 market data Tables and37 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Spray Adhesives Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/spray-adhesive-market-201133268.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Solvent-based segment is projected to be the largest type of spray adhesives from 2017 to 2022.

The solvent-based spray adhesive segment accounts for the largest share of the overall Spray Adhesives Market. The performance of solvent-based adhesive is mainly determined by the base polymer of the adhesive. The adhesive is mixed with a solvent to decrease their viscosity, thus, making it easier to apply with spray. Most of the solvent-based spray adhesives are based on synthetic rubbers. High resistance to oils & fluids and significant heat stability increases the applicability of solvent-based spray adhesives in various end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. Their ability to form a strong and long-lasting bond also makes them popular.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=201133268

Furniture industryis projected to be the fastest-growing consumer of spray adhesives during the forecast period.

Furniture or wood working is one of the major end-use industries of spray adhesives. Almost two-thirds of wood products today are totally or partially bonded together using a variety of adhesives. This is because adhesive bonding offers several advantages over other joining methods for wood components. Companies are investing in R&D to synthesize environmentally-friendly and skin-friendly wood adhesives. Spray adhesives are easy to handle and help in achieving clean and neat application. This makes them more user-friendly than other adhesives. Also, with controlled spray pattern, one can reduce overspray and wastage of adhesive materials. Spray adhesives are used in bonding decorative laminates, cushions, foams, and fabrics to wooden parts of furniture. They also adhere polyethylene and polypropylene to wood and metal in furniture.

Rapid growthof end-use industries in Asia-Pacific is projected to boost the demand for spray adhesives in automotive, aerospace, and furniture industries.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for spray adhesives. China is projected to be the largest market for spray adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region, while the market in India is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income of people in the region is fueling the growth of automotive, construction, and furniture industries, thereby, increasing demand for spray adhesives in the region.

The key companies operating in the Spray Adhesives Market are Bostik SA (US), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Quin Global (US), and 3M (US).

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=201133268

Browse Related Reports

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, Polyamide), Application (Body-in-White, Paint Shop, Powertrain, Assembly), Vehicle Type (Buses, Trucks, LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-adhesive-market-36961165.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets