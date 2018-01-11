Research by scientists at the Queen Mary University of London, the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Gottingen, alongside German and Japanese researchers, has sought to analyze the impact of renewables and trading on power grid frequency fluctuations.

The study, published in Nature Energy, analyzed the reliability of the electrical supply after splitting larger grids into smaller autonomous cells, called "micro-grids".

A micro-grid would, for example, allow independent villages to utilize renewables set up in their own proximity, instead of relying on the nearest larger grid to draw their power.

The international team of scientists asked: Do renewables impact grid frequency as negatively as sometimes claimed by critics?; How likely are large and, therefore, risky deviations from the reference frequency?; and What would be the consequent challenges posed by renewables to the electrical power grid and its operators.

To answer these questions, data was collected from grids of different sizes in France, Germany, the U.K., Finland, Mallorca and the U.S.

European power grids operate at 50Hz. If additional power is drawn from the grid, then the frequency drops for a short time, ...

