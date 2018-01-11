Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain visibility study on the healthcare industry. A renowned client in the healthcare sector wanted to identify and remove delays in the production cycle and reduce variability. The client wanted to gain improved visibility into their supply chain process, right from the supply stage to the end customer delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005534/en/

Supply Chain Visibility Helps a Renowned Healthcare Client Offer Innovative Care Models to the Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the supply chain visibility experts at Quantzig, "Leading organizations are applying supply chain visibility solutions to address the challenges and reach out to the end-user segment in an agile manner."

In recent years, the expenditure on healthcare is observing a significant upsurge, and stakeholders in the healthcare industry are facing the need for technology and operational efficiency. With the recent change from a volume based on the value-based environment, healthcare providers are facing the need for installing innovative care delivery models to meet the persistent demand among the consumer segment.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to proactively alert customers about the product's accessibility and progress on-time delivery and reduce the overall time to the market. The client was able to gain a more significant reduction in the working capital regarding the fixed and variable costs.

This supply chain visibility solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time visibility into the supplier production rates

Stimulate efficiency while lowering inventories and improving fulfillment rates

To read more, request a free proposal

This supply chain visibility solution provided predictive insights on:

Offering affordable and efficient healthcare products with utmost quality

Accessing to the healthcare by reducing drug and device shortages

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete supply chain visibility study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/healthcare-sector-supply-chain

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005534/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us