Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market to 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE roof systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE roof systems (large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs) fitment and market size data for the top 14 car roof markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including car rooves, large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs, optional roofs, panorama roofs, polycarbonate, solar roofs, bonding systems)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr, Inteva
- Updated profiles of the major automotive roof system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- ASC Inc
- Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co
- Heuliez
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Magna International Inc.
- Pininfarina
- Valmet Automotive
- Webasto AG
- Forecasts
- Conventional-sized sunroofs
- Convertible roofs
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Large sunroofs
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Other
- Bonding system from Dow Automotive
- Polycarbonate roof systems
- Smart Fortwo foam roof
- Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System
- World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- BMW Z4
- Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Renault Wind
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Chevrolet 2015 Corvette Z06
- Ferrari California
- Valmet Automotive's soft-top sound insulation roof system
- Solar roofs
- Solar sliding roof from Webasto
- Toyota Prius solar roof
- Webasto's solar roof
- Archive
- Ferrari Superamerica
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hhvd4/global_light?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716