Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market to 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

The "Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE roof systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE roof systems (large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs) fitment and market size data for the top 14 car roof markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including car rooves, large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs, optional roofs, panorama roofs, polycarbonate, solar roofs, bonding systems)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr , Inteva

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.



ASC Inc



Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co



Heuliez



Inteva Products, LLC



Magna International Inc.



Pininfarina



Valmet Automotive



Webasto AG

Forecasts

Conventional-sized sunroofs



Convertible roofs



Retractable hard-top roofs





Retractable soft-top roofs



Large sunroofs

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America

Technologies

Other



Bonding system from Dow Automotive





Polycarbonate roof systems





Smart Fortwo foam roof





Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System





World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof



Retractable hard-top roofs



BMW Z4





Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet





Renault Wind



Retractable soft-top roofs



Chevrolet 2015 Corvette Z06





Ferrari California





Valmet Automotive's soft-top sound insulation roof system



Solar roofs



Solar sliding roof from Webasto





Toyota Prius solar roof





Webasto's solar roof

Archive

Ferrari Superamerica



Nissan 370Z Roadster



Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hhvd4/global_light?w=5





