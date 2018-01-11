CBD - Hemp Based Product Innovation and Sales Continue Despite Recent Political Uncertainty in Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The recent U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind the 2013 Obama administration memo essentially stating the AG would not stand in the way of states that have legalize cannabis.However, it appears the decision may not have affected CBD hemp-based operations and sales or the vast number of retailers that sell their CBD based products of any measure. As the Cannabis industry as a whole, the market appears to have quickly rebounded and possibly pointing to the fact that the actual risk of the Department of Justice enforcing the federal laws against the current operations is minimal.

Meanwhile CBD - Hemp infused products are gaining major traction in the wellness world, as many praise its ability to transform a person's pain management, sleep, anxiety and so much more. There are even hemp-infused topical personal products being introduced on the market. The real interest maybe from among consumers in the natural channel who have heard about the benefits of CBD and what hemp products can do in terms of a therapeutic effect in dietary supplement form and also in products applied to the skin for muscle aches and inflammation. Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART', Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of hempSMART Pain Cream.

Each bottle of HempSMART Pain Cream is formulated with 300mg of full spectrum non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. The newly developed product contains a synergistic combination of natural botanicals and full spectrum hemp extract featuring CBD, CBG and a broad range of terpenes. The Company's proprietary blend of Ayurvedic herbs along with Menthol, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Rosemary Oil, Aloe Gel, White Willow Bark, Arnica, Wintergreen Extract and Tea Tree Oil, provides an immediate cooling and soothing sensation. This topical wellness product is formulated to help reduce minor discomfort, support normal joint mobility, and promote muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied. Read this and more news for MCOA at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mcoa.html

MCOA CEO Donald Steinberg commented, "We are excited to announce the expansion of our hempSMART personal care product line to include pain management products. We will continue to expand our health and wellness lines in 2018 to include more products. We expect that our Pain Cream will be enthusiastically received by our affiliates and customers."

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) recently announced that Insider Financial covered the Company's recent market growth in the month of December 2017 -- taking note of the Company's five-pillar infrastructure in a Jan. 5 article titled, Hemp, Inc. (HEMP) Is Now At The Recovery Stage. The Insider Financial article states that Hemp, Inc. "... has been enjoying a bull run over the past month," noting that the Company closed out December 2017 with a 150 percent increase in share price from the beginning of the same month. Highlighting the Company's revamped website, the article recognizes the Company's strides toward enhancing communication with the public and its shareholders. Hemp, Inc. currently posts its financial disclosures on its website instead of on OTC markets as done previously.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced earlier this week that its Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Jones has been promoted to President of the Company's subsidiary HempMeds Jones will also remain in his dual role as Chief Marketing Officer of Medical Marijuana, Inc. Jones, who joined Medical Marijuana, Inc. in September 2017, has nearly 20 years of experience in the direct sales, finance, and international logistics industries. A native of Sheffield, England, Stephen holds a B.A. in Business & Marketing from Sheffield Hallam University and currently manages the creation, development and execution of the long-term strategic brand marketing goals across the different products and brands. "We are excited to have Mr. Jones step up and take on more responsibility in the Company and continue to provide insightful creative and strategic direction," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Since joining our organization, he has helped the Company find a clear brand voice and we think that HempMedscan definitely benefit from this type of leadership."

Cannabis Science Inc. (OTC: CBIS) announced on Wednesday that it has established a Construction Project Management Team (CPMT) to work closely with its Security Team (CBISST) to coordinate and support the Company's aggressive growth initiatives, which include the establishment of a number of CBIS Pharmacies in Los Angeles and eventually nationwide, as well as CBIS Medical Centers that will facilitate the Company's direct interaction with its patients. "The CBIS CPMT will have overall planning, coordination, and control responsibilities for CBIS projects from initiation to completion," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President, CEO, and Co-founder. "CPMT will manage and help ensure the functional and financial viability of our projects. With the construction industry experts we have on our CPMT, as well as the experienced security professionals on our CBISST, we expect our plans to build and expand CBIS Pharmacies and Medical Centers throughout California and the U.S. to be streamlined, secure, and completed on-time and within budget."

PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) recently disclosed its outlook on 2017. Since acquiring industry innovator First Capital Venture Co. and Diamond CBD, Management has established a solid infrastructure for success. In 2017 the Company has strengthened the Company's value, resulting in share appreciation from .01 in January to .10 in December, created a buzz at numerous conferences and trade shows nationwide, increasing sales and networking dramatically. The company also completed the acquisition of PotNetwork.com rights and received dramatically favorable coverage by SeeThruEquity yielding an Initiation Report recalculating predicted target price from .25 to .40 cents per share. PotNetwork Holding's momentum has pushed it to rank among the industry leading CBD companies, recognized by prominent news sources nationwide, such as the Huffington Post, where the Company was Acclaimed as One of Five Notable CBD Revolution Industry Leaders.

