Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART™, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of hempSMART Pain Cream.

Each bottle of hempSMART Pain Cream is formulated with 300mg of full spectrum non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. The newly developed product contains a synergistic combination of natural botanicals and full spectrum hemp extract featuring CBD, CBG and a broad range of terpenes. The Company's proprietary blend of Ayurvedic herbs along with Menthol, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Rosemary Oil, Aloe Gel, White Willow Bark, Arnica, Wintergreen Extract and Tea Tree Oil, provides an immediate cooling and soothing sensation. This topical wellness product is formulated to help reduce minor discomfort, support normal joint mobility, and promote muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied.

MCOA CEO Donald Steinberg commented, "We are excited to announce the expansion of our hempSMART personal care product line to include pain management products. We will continue to expand our health and wellness lines in 2018 to include more products. We expect that our Pain Cream will be enthusiastically received by our affiliates and customers."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

NetworkNewsWire/MCOA