SGN Selects ClickSoftware to Provide Cloud-Based Mobile Workforce Optimization

ClickSoftware helps company fully mobilize and automate scheduling in emergency response situations

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SGN, the second largest gas distribution company in the United Kingdom, has selected ClickSoftware's cloud-based mobile workforce management solution, Field Service Edge, to automate and optimize their service scheduling and improve response time to urgent, safety critical job requests. SGN distributes natural and green gas to more than 5.9 million homes and businesses across Scotland and the south of England, and is responsible for maintaining a safe and reliable gas supply across its gas networks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/395427/ClickSoftware_1_Logo.jpg

The expanded partnership will enable SGN to optimize field resource utilization, especially critical as it pertains to emergency response incidents. When a gas emergency is reported to the National Gas Emergency Service, SGN has an extremely short window to respond and resolve the issue to ensure customers' safety and maintain their regulatory license condition.

ClickSoftware's system optimizes and automates the entire scheduling and reporting process enabling seamless interaction between service workers, dispatchers and all back-office functions. In addition, with all work dispatched to mobile devices, SGN now has real-time visibility into each engineer's work day and schedules. With extremely tight SLA service level agreement windows and the need to minimize customers' exposure to hazardous conditions, a reliable, always up-to-date Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is essential for managing SGN's field service operations.

"We are excited and proud to once again demonstrate that we are leading the way in energy delivery at SGN, by utilizing best in class technology solutions to support our operational workforce. We have used ClickSoftware's ClickSchedule for many years and this has proven an effective and trusted solution. However, as part of our next stage in technology transformation and our "all-in" cloud strategy, we are embracing ClickSoftware's next generation SaaS platform, Field Service Edge," said Andrew Quail, director of IT and innovation at SGN.

"SGN provides essential services and must be able to address emergencies while still conducting other work, so maximizing the efficiency and responsiveness of their workforce is mission critical," said Paul Whitelam, group vice president of product marketing at ClickSoftware. "With Field Service Edge, SGN can optimize every aspect of service delivery, automatically adapting in real-time as new demands arise."

About SGN

SGN manages the network that distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million homes and businesses across the south of England and Scotland. Our pipes deliver gas safely, reliably and efficiently to every one of our customers.

Since our rebrand in 2014, we are no longer known as Scotland Gas Networks, Southern Gas Networks or Scotia Gas Networks. Please refer to us as gas distribution company SGN.

Whatever time of day or night, anyone who smells gas should dial the National Gas Emergency Number - 0800 111 999*. Lines are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and calls are free.

Find all our press releases and statements on our website - sgn.co.uk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter: @SGNgas

*all calls are recorded and may be monitored

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a leading provider of field service management software. ClickSoftware enables customers with intelligent, automated decision making delivered in real time. The cloud-based Click Field Service Edge platform is a cutting-edge solution for optimizing the scheduling and management of a mobile workforce and mission-critical service operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

+1 (781) 966-4167

Hannah Brett

SGN

hannah.brett@sgn.co.uk

+44 0845 070 1811