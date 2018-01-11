North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market 2016-2025: The Need to Modify or Replace Outdated Systems will Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Solution and Service) and Vertical (Commercial and Industrial)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Advanced distribution management system market for North America is expected to grow US$ 1208.7 million by 2025 from US$ 281 million in 2016.



Utilities requiring ADMS are investing in this technology as development and innovations are taking place on a day-to-day basis, users are fixing electric vehicles, rooftop solar photovoltaic systems, and other grid-connected devices that the utilities must provide. Utilities which are adopting ADMS, understands it as an essential part to stay in electricity business which is frequently getting change. Thus, this factor is expected to boost the boom barriers and bollards market globally.



The global market for advanced distribution management system market will exhibit growth in near future. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth is need to modify or to replace outdated systems with advanced systems for better cost efficient option and power consumption.



However, it needs a dedicated team for the deployment of a system also, integration of ADMS because new systems are complicated and need basic of IT so as to get worked and these are some of restraining factors affecting growth of advanced distribution management system market during the forecast period.



Advanced distribution management system market is segmented by vertical into commercial and industrial. Major part of revenue is generated from commercial, an end user of ADMS. It happened because of the rise in investment for the development of new infrastructure including office premises, shopping malls, institutional buildings which needs ADMS system for better optimization of distribution grid. Also, to upgrade old DMS with advanced DMS to ensure cost savings, with energy savings efficiently and effectively.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2 North America ADMS Market Landscape

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.2.1 ADMS Market - By Type

2.2.2 ADMS Market - By Vertical

2.2.3 ADMS Market - By Geography



3 North America ADMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

3.1 Overview

3.2 North America ADMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

3.3 North America ADMS Market Breakdown by Key Countries



4 North America ADMS Market - Key Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

General Electric Company

Indra Sistemas

Open Systems International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Survalent Technology Corporation

5 Appendix



