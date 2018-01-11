Circuit Breaker Market Growth Steady at 4.85% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Circuit Breaker Market is forecast to reach $8.68 billion by 2022 from $6.85 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.85% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing construction and developmental activities, growing access to electricity in developing countries, and the rising number of renewable power generation projects; while transmission and distribution segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market by end-user.

The key players in the circuit breaker market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), and Mitsubishi (Japan). The leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

The market in Asia Pacific led the global circuit breaker market in 2016. The circuit breaker market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is currently the largest for circuit breakers followed by the North American market. Rising investments in construction and developmental activities and increasing electricity demand are driving the circuit breaker market in Asia Pacific.

The report identifies and addresses key markets for circuit breakers, which would help manufacturers review the growth in demand. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

The renewable end-user segment in Circuit Breaker Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Increasing investments in renewable energy sources to curb CO2 emissions and the growing need for access to electricity are the major factors driving the growth of the renewable segment of the circuit breaker market. Circuit breakers are used to detect the fault current and protect electrical equipment in the grid.

The outdoor circuit breaker segment led the circuit breaker market by type in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Price volatility of raw materials can hinder the growth of the market.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global circuit breaker market by voltage, type, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the circuit breaker market.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-Level - 35%, D-Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 30%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, Europe - 10%, Middle East & Africa - 35%, and South America - 5%

Note: Others includes product managers, marketing managers, and sales managers

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = > $5 billion, Tier 2 = from $1 billion to $5 billion, and Tier 3 = < $1 billion

