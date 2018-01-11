BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (Nasdaq:CSPI) has earned the prestigious Gold status in the Golden Bridge Awards for CSPi's ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) platform. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.



CSPi's ARIA SDS platform is the industry's first solution, leveraging patent pending technology, that can make breaches irrelevant by automatically securing applications and the data within. Containers and/or VMs are automatically secured as they spawn and while also accelerating performance of production applications. The ARIA SDS platform not only applies the specified security policies but also encrypts the data no matter whether it is at rest, in motion, and/or in use. This reduces the vulnerabilities introduced by DevOps practices and ensures critical data is protected across the enterprise, in private data centers, in the public cloud or somewhere in between.



"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards. It is a testament to not only CSPi's commitment to solving critical problems of enterprise-wide security, but also the market need to secure DevOps," said Gary Southwell, General Manager, CSPi. "One area of particular concern is providing developers with an easy way to secure their applications prior to accessing production data. With a few easy steps not only does our ARIA SDS platform accomplish this, thus ensuring a secure DevOps environment, but there is no impact to business operations."



About the Golden Bridge Awards



Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com



