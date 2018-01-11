Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation today revealed strong results for its C-HR model in 2017(Jan.-Dec.), with sales topping 117,299 units(1), earning the top spot among all automakers in the number of new SUVs sold in Japan in 2017.The C-HR debuted in December 2016 as an SUV that reflects Toyota's commitment to design and a quality driving experience. The C-HR is popular with its sleek cabin profile and diamond architectural theme exuding a bold and daring personality, combined with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)(2) platform that enhances driving performance through a low center of gravity and top-class fuel economy of 30.2 km/L(3). A two-tone exterior color version was added in August, 2017 and a special edition equipped with sequential turning indicator lamps was launched in November, 2017.(1) According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association(2) Toyota New Global Architecture: Toyota's company-wide program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by reforming and integrally developing new powertrain components, vehicle platforms, and parts.(3) JC08 fuel economy rating as evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and TourismAbout ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.