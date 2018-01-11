World Bank Group member, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), has pledged to provide financial support for six solar power plants in Egypt, the accumulative capacity of which stands at 250 MW.In what represents the first set of a total of 12 projects approved by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency's board in support of Egypt's solar feed-in tariff (FIT) program, the World Bank Group agency will allocate a total of $102.6 million.The funds will be granted in support of the construction, operation and maintenance of six solar power plants in Egypt with a combined capacity of 250 MW.According to the agency, some $5 million will go to equity holder ib vogt GmbH of Germany for up to 15 years, while an additional $97.6 million will be provided for up to 20 years to China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), bolstering the longer-term strength of the projects against fluctuating tariffs."Significant investments are needed in Egypt to meet growing demand for power, and diversify the country's energy mix," MIGA Executive Vice President and CEO Keiko Honda said. "We are proud to ...

