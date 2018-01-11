Carillion's pensions trustees will hold talks with the government and pensions regulators as the construction group battles to avoid breaching its banking terms. The Cabinet Office, Pensions Regulator and Pension Protection Fund are to attend an "emergency summit", Sky News reported on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Carillion, which is one of the main contractors on the government's HS2 rail link, was reported to be nearing an agreement with banks including Barclays, HSBC and Santander over a ...

