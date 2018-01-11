AIM-listed gold exploration company Cora Gold has completed its Stage 1 reconnaissance drill programme at its flagship Sanankoro gold discovery in Southern Mali, with the firm expecting assay results to be received by the end of January. Cora drilled a total of 29 holes, 27 of which were over a three-kilometre strike length at Sanankoro Target 1, for nearly 2,800 metres of mixed aircore and reverse circulation drilling between 68 and 140 metres in length. Visible gold was observed in several of ...

