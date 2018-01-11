Shares in TomCo Energy plunged on Thursday after the company said oil shale unit had failed to raise $1.5m from a placing it launched last March. TomCo set up TurboShale to develop and commercialise an alternative technology for processing oil shale. It added that it had received an unsecured loan of £100,000 from former chief executive Christopher Brown and now had approximately £160,000 of cash, "which is sufficient for its present requirements until the latter part of H1 2018". "TomCo and ...

