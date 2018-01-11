Canada has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the US, claiming it has broken international trade rules. The complaint challenges the US government's use of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties as well as how it investigates products for subsidies and below-cost sales. The complaint has been filed just days ahead of a crucial round of talks over US efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and México. Canada has cited almost 200 examples ...

