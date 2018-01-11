The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, according to figures from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims were up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level to 261,000. Economists had been expecting a drop to 245,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average came in at 250,750, up 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised average. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths out sharp fluctuations in the more volatile ...

