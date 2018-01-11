Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting study on the pharmaceutical industry. A leading pharmaceutical industry client wanted to manage the planning and marketing process to decrease irregularities and errors in the supply. The client wanted to estimate the demand for healthcare products precisely and match the supply to the demand.

According to the demand forecasting experts at Quantzig, "Demand forecasting solutions help firms recognize the types of products and the amount to be purchased."

The pharmaceutical industry is capital intensive and highly controlled; the industry is witnessing a high demand for innovations that would help lessen life-threatening conditions and diseases and further transform patient treatment patterns in the coming years. Moreover, the increase in the number of middle-class population in both developed and developing countries and higher disposable income and expectation of better healthcare solutions are driving the growth of the industry.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to streamline and optimize the supply chain management activities. The client was able to consider the trends, seasonality, and the cost of production to reduce stock-outs and better manage their inventory.

This demand forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict their customer demand patterns

Meet the production requirements

This demand forecasting solution provided predictive insights on:

Driving substantial improvements in the supply chain performance

Developing a robust inventory replenishment plan to offer consistent customer service

https://www.quantzig.com/content/pharmaceutical-industry-demand-forecasting

