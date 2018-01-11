Mr. Yangbin WANG, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vobile Group (second from the right) on behalf of the Company accepted the award in the ceremony.



HONG KONG, Jan 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Vobile Group Limited ("Vobile Group" or the Company, Stock Code: 3738), the worldwide leading provider of online video content protection services and a Technology and Engineering Emmy Winner, was recognized with "Outstanding Technology Company Award for the Year" - China Financial Market Awards 2017.China Financial Market Awards is given by China Financial Market, a renowned financial magazine in Hong Kong, and determined by a panel composed of eight authoritative organizations in the Asian financial powerhouse including the Listed Company Committee of Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Hong Kong Mergers & Acquisitions Association, the Hong Kong China Financial Association, the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators, and Top 100 HK-listed Companies Association as accolades for China and Hong Kong listed companies with outstanding performance."Outstanding Technology Company Award for the Year" is a timely recognition on Vobile Group's technology achievements. Vobile will capitalize on its new access to global funds to accelerate the Company's business development. Founded in 2005 in Silicon Valley, USA., Vobile Group listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on January 4, 2018 as the first new stock issue this year.About Vobile Group LimitedVobile Group Limited ("Vobile Group" or the "Company"), is the worldwide leading provider of online video content protection services, ranking first in the world's online video content protection market in terms of revenue in 2016. Founded in 2005, its headquarters is located in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Portland, Tokyo and Hong Kong.Leveraging on its core content identification technology and propriety software platforms, Vobile Group provides its customers with video content technology solutions, including content protection, content monetization and content measurement. Vobile Group's customers include some of the world's largest film studios, including the top seven global film studios, and many other film studios, TV networks and other content owners. In addition, as a reflection of the Company's engineering creativity in "Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright", Vobile Group was a winner of the 69th annual Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering in 2017.