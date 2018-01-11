Global Light Vehicle Materials Market Report 2018-2032 with Exclusive Interviews with OE Suppliers Including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel & Surface Processing

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Materials Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Material use as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest material developments, applications and market trends (including space frames, engine cooling, armour, braking, reinforcing, seating, light-weighting, films, aluminium, carbon fibre, coatings, magnesium, organic materials, plastics and composites, steel and recycling initiatives)
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel, Surface Processing
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major materials suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Material use forecasts as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets (sectors include steel, iron, aluminium, plastics, glass and other materials)
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- 3M
- Accuride Corporation
- Aichi Steel
- AK Steel
- Alcoa, Inc
- Aleris
- Asahi Kasei Plastics
- Autoneum
- BASF SE
- Benteler
- Biomer
- Bodine Aluminum
- Bridgestone
- CIE Automotive SA
- ContiTech
- Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc
- Covestro
- Dow Automotive Systems
- Drxlmaier Group
- DuPont (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company)
- Evonik
- Faurecia
- Fosun
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Gestamp Automocion
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- Hyundai Steel
- International Automotive Components
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Kobe Steel
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Magna International Inc.
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Martinrea
- Metaldyne
- Minda Corporation
- NanoSteel Company
- Novares
- Novelis
- NSG
- Oerlikon Balzers
- Posco
- PPG Industries
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- PT Astra Otoparts
- SABIC
- Saint-Gobain
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Shiloh Industries
- Showa Denko
- Solvay
- Stadco
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Tata Steel
- Teijin
- Tenedora Nemak
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Toray Industries
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
- Toyoda Gosei
- Trelleborg AB
- Trinseo
- Victrex
- Woodbridge Group
- Yokohama Rubber
- ZF
- Forecasts
- Aluminium
- Glass
- Iron
- Other materials
- Plastics
- Steel
- Materials
- Aluminium
- Applications
- Alcoa's MagnaForce
- Aluminium sheet from Kobe Steel
- Audi Space Frame
- Cadillac ATS
- Constellium's aluminium crash management system
- Engine cooling
- Ford F-150 pickup
- GM's aluminium welding technology
- Heat shield from Federal-Mogul
- Honda's steel-aluminium jointing solution
- JLR's increasing use of aluminium
- Novelis supplying aluminium sheet to General Motors
- Tesla Model S
- Turbocharger
- Carbon fibre
- Armoured vehicles
- Bentley's solutions
- BMW's solutions
- Body panels
- Carbon ceramic disc brakes
- Carbon fibre reinforced plastics
- Carbon fibre roof for Ferrari Superamerica 45
- Daimler's solutions
- Ford's solutions
- GM's solutions
- JCI's solution
- Seating
- Coatings
- Colour trends
- BASF's research
- DuPont's research
- PPG's research
- Other
- Magnesium
- Roofs
- Seating
- Organic materials
- Acoustical foam
- BMW's photovoltaic (PV) solar cells
- Doors
- Ecological plastic in the Prius
- Engine parts
- Floor mats
- Ford's approach to using alternative materials
- Instrument panels
- Interiors
- Mercedes-Benz uses coconut matting, crushed olive stones and even sawdust
- Seating
- Tyres
- Other materials
- Alternative material to nylon 12 resin
- BASF's car seat cover
- BASF's sound absorbent resin
- ContiTech's double-sided timing belt
- Plastics and composites
- Airbags
- Bioplastic for vehicle interior parts
- Brake pedal
- Bumper market
- Charge air ducts
- Composite material door panels
- Composite plastic tailgate
- Door panels
- Engine cooling
- Environmentally friendly (green') products
- ESP applications
- Fuel system applications
- General Motors' 'smart materials' developments
- Glass fibre compounds
- Glazing
- Interior applications
- Ford and Coca-Cola develop vehicle interior fabric
- Resins
- Roof systems
- Sealing applications
- Material from Trelleborg
- Windshield sealing system for the Opel Astra GTC
- Seat belts
- Seats
- Spare wheel tray
- Spoiler
- Suspension system
- Tailgate
- Technology developments
- Transmission crossbeam
- Wheels
- Recycling
- Batteries
- Bumpers
- Glazing
- Interiors
- Motor oil
- Plastics
- Steel
- Tyres
- Continental's tyre recycling process
- Ford makes gaskets and seals from recycled tyres
- Michelin's TREC project
- Waste packaging
- Steel
- Bumpers
- Fuel tanks
- Seats
- Wheels
- Archive
- Emerging markets
- Front-end modules
- IAC develops blow foaming process for air ducts
- Interior films from 3M
- Nissan's SpecV version of its GT-R halo car'
- PSA looks for aluminium partners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjwb3t/global_light?w=5
