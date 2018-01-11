2018-01-11T14:04:15Z



Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Due to Other Started on: 2018-01-11T14:03:39Z Ongoing: True Comments: The trading will be suspended at the request of the Company in accordance with paragraph 16.6.4 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing Rules.



Issuer: INVL Baltic Real Estate, LEI: 529900GSTEOHKA0R1M59 Instrument: INR1L LT0000127151



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified



