CES 2018, Las Vegas, Jan 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc. has announced the April deployment of SecureIoT in Tokyo, Japan. This represents the world's first 24/7/365 connected car Cyber-Security as a Service (C-SaaS) platform. The project brings together strategic go-to-market partners including automotive manufacturers, electronic component suppliers, insurance providers and commercial fleet owners. Identical C-SaaS deployments are scheduled for North America and Europe in Q3 and Q4, respectively."This marks the first time that petabytes of real world data, collected from commercial and public vehicle fleets, will be used to train machine learning cyber-security "agents" to protect vehicles deployed worldwide. These "agents" become the sleepless AI sentinels protecting connected and autonomous vehicles from malicious eavesdropping, theft or far worse, life threatening remote control." - Ross Hirschi, Director of Global Engineering, Research & Development, Trillium Secure.The 18-month pilot project in Japan is purposed to provide for critical learning cycles necessary to optimize the SecureIoT platform, its machine learning algorithms and analytics engine. Simultaneous commercial deployment in January 2020 is planned for the Japan and US markets, combined protecting a fleet of as many as 3.5 million vehicles."Our C-SaaS business model solves three major problems cybersecurity poses for auto makers; 1) provides the requisite security R&D know-how to harden vehicles against hacking, including a counter measure arsenal to respond to zero-day exploits in real-time, 2) transforms automotive security and safety, a high cost to auto manufacturers, into a compelling source of long-tail recurring revenue, 3) buffers auto makers from liability associated with a zero-day attack."For the end-customers, commercial and public fleet owners, SecureIoT provides the rapid OTA update response capability vital to safeguarding drivers, vehicles, cargo, and public safety against cyber-attacks for the lifecycle of their vehicles." - David Uze, President, Trillium Secure.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure, Inc. is the world's largest independent automotive IoT cybersecurity provider. Trillium's multi-layered offering includes lightweight encryption, authentication, cryptographic key management, IDS/IPS and secure over-the-air software update technology. The company operates design & fleet security operation centers in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno (CZ), Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumcyber.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA, and SecureSKYE trademarks.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.