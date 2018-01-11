Award Recognizes Special Contribution to the Aarhus, Denmark Business Community

The Stibo Group today announced that the company and its CEO, Hans O. Damgaard, have been bestowed with the Erhverv Aarhus Prisen award for 2018. Also known as the Aarhus Business Award, the annual award annually is given to a person or company that has made a special contribution to the business community in and around Aarhus, Denmark.

The Stibo Group and CEO were granted this recognition due to the company's positive development and its big commitment to the local area. The company's commitment to innovation was another factor-as evidenced by Stibo Accelerator, an innovation lab that links Stibo with worldwide businesses and the city's educational institutions. Stibo Group hosts this special innovation environment where students and entrepreneurs create pioneering and forward-thinking projects. Since its establishment in 2014, Stibo Accelerator has produced 50 projects in collaboration with Stibo Group and a long number of Danish and international companies.

"The Stibo Group has achieved great results with a long-term business perspective, an innovative culture and, in particular, their agility in these unpredictable times," said Terje Vammen, Chairman of Erhverv Aarhus. "The results speak for themselves, and the same can be said about the contributions to the art, culture and sports activities in the city. The commitment to Aarhus is emphasized by Stibo Accelerator, which is a great example of how, as an enterprise, you can give something back to the city."

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition recognizing our innovation, which is part of the company's DNA," said Damgaard. "We know that companies are made up of people, and we keep that in mind at all times. Luckily, Aarhus provides us the very best raw material-the talented young people from the city's educational institutions."

Aarhus Mayor Jacob Bundsgaard also praised Damgaard and Stibo Group, during his speech at the award ceremony, for "an admirable transformation from the traditional Aarhus Stiftsbogtrykkerie to the current high tech Stibo."

The Stibo Group consists of the companies CCI Europe, Stibo Systems and Stibo Printing Solutions. The company has subsidiaries in Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and Asia, but its origin-and still its headquarters today-is located in Hoejbjerg just outside of Aarhus. Its history goes back 200 years, making the company a foundational part of Aarhus' history and business life.

