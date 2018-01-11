The World's Leading IoT Event Series will bring together key industries from across the globe for 2 days of top level content and discussion. Exploring the latest innovations within the Internet of Things and covering the impact it has on many industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Insurance, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive, this conference is not to be missed. The IoT Tech Expo World Series 2018 will host events in London, Amsterdam and Silicon Valley.

The 2018 World Series is set to welcome 32,000 attendees, 1000+ industry leading speakers and 900+ exhibitors so you can explore the IoT ecosystem and experience the latest technologies first hand. This year's agenda will highlight the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT. There will be case studies and dedicated tracks covering the entire Internet of Things ecosystem.

Key topics examined included:

Transport: Fleet management, haulage, railways, connected vehicle, road monitoring, airlines, maritime ports

Fleet management, haulage, railways, connected vehicle, road monitoring, airlines, maritime ports Supply Chain: Asset management, retail, consumer goods, food traceability

Asset management, retail, consumer goods, food traceability Smart Buildings: Connected factory facilities management, manufacturing facilities, smart factories, smart construction, the connected worker

Connected factory facilities management, manufacturing facilities, smart factories, smart construction, the connected worker Energy Utilities: Energy grid, analytics, smart grid data management, energy management systems and efficiency

Energy grid, analytics, smart grid data management, energy management systems and efficiency Smart Cities: Intelligent city management, crime prevention, global city partnerships

Kicking off the 2018 series is the Global event which will return to London in April with the larger venue hall; the Olympia National. The third annual Global event will host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, with 12,000 attendees expected to attend including CTO's, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers Start-Up's, OEM's, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more.

The event will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences. There will also be dedicated networking opportunities over the two days so you can connect with existing and potential partners, meet like-minded individuals and build your network.

There are a range of tickets available from free passes to all-access conference and networking passes.

You can find out more about the World Series 2018 and register for each event here:

IoT Tech Expo Global 18-19 April Olympia London

IoT Tech Expo Europe 27-28 June RAI Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo North America 28-29 November Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

